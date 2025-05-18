Fernando Gorriaran News: Unproductive in knockout loss

Gorriaran recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Toluca.

Gorriaran racked up a game-high 61 passes but otherwise failed to make an impact Saturday. That was his last game of the season, leaving his numbers at three goals and two assists after 23 matches played considering all competitions. He served as an all-around contributor with plenty of playing time, although he went from being a holding midfielder to oscillating between different positions, which increased his offensive output following the arrival of coach Guido Pizarro.