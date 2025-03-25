Fernando Pacheco Injury: Back on training pitch
Pacheco (ankle) was spotted back on the training pitch on Tuesday, the club announced.
Pacheco is nearing a return from his ankle injury as he was spotted on the training pitch on Tuesday. This comes more than a month after his surgery for an acute injury to his right ankle. That said, even when fully fit, he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now