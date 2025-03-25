Fantasy Soccer
Fernando Pacheco headshot

Fernando Pacheco Injury: Back on training pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Pacheco (ankle) was spotted back on the training pitch on Tuesday, the club announced.

Pacheco is nearing a return from his ankle injury as he was spotted on the training pitch on Tuesday. This comes more than a month after his surgery for an acute injury to his right ankle. That said, even when fully fit, he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia.

