Ferran Torres News: Finds back of net

Torres scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan.

Torres had another successful day filling in for the injured Robert Lewandowski (hamstring) in his fourth consecutive start. He would score the second goal of the outing for Barcelona, tapping in a ball from a few feet out for his third goal since being inserted into the starting XI, with a goal in each of La Liga, Copa del Rey and UCL play. He now has four goal contributions in 10 UCL appearances (two starts) this season.