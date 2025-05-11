Ferran Torres News: Provides assist three times

Torres assisted thrice to go with four shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-3 win against Real Madrid.

Torres looked to be in the center of every attacking push Sunday, as the forward bagged three assists in the contest. He would first find Eric Garcia in the 19th minute before finding Lamine Yamal in the 32nd minute, finishing up with his third assist in the 45th minute on Raphinha's game-winning goal. The forward now has 16 goal contributions in 27 appearances (12 starts) this season, notching five in the five appearances since taking the starting job for the injured Robert Lewandowski.