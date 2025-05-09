Fikayo Tomori Injury: Off early in Bologna game

Tomori generated three tackles (two won) and one clearance in 14 minutes in Friday's match versus Bologna before leaving due to a possible head injury, Sky Italy reported.

Tomori had a busy start but was unable to continue after crashing into an opponent and was noticeably woozy. He's poised for tests to assess the damage. Malick Thiaw came off the bench to replace him. Milan will play in the Coppa Italia midweek and then against Roma next Sunday.