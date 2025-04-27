Fikayo Tomori News: Fairly busy in Venezia game

Tomori registered four tackles (two won), three clearances, one block and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Tomori drew his fourth start in a row as he regained prominence thanks to a tactical switch and put together a complete line in the back. He has always registered at least three clearances and one tackle in the ongoing run, totaling 10 (three won) and 17 respectively and adding five interceptions and three clearances, contributing to blanking the opponents twice.