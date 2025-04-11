Fikayo Tomori News: Solid in Udinese bout

Tomori generated two tackles (one won) and three clearances in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Udinese.

Tomori and the rest of the Milan defense had an easy day at the office since Udinese didn't create much. He'll tussle for minutes especially with Malick Thiaw, if the gaffer keeps using this new formation. He has notched 20 tackles (10 won), seven interceptions and 24 clearances in his last six displays, contributing to one clean sheet.