Filip Jorgensen headshot

Filip Jorgensen News: Easy match as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Jorgensen recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 4-0 win against Southampton.

Jorgensen was expected to have an easy time in the net Tuesday following a stint of rough performances. Since replacing Robert Sanchez, he's conceded six goals in the last four PL matches, making 13 saves while keeping a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Leicester City for the next game on Mar 9, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests.

