Finn Dahmen News: Busy afternoon in goal

Dahmen registered seven saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus VfB Stuttgart.

Dahmen faced a relentless Stuttgart attack and made seven crucial saves to keep the scoreline respectable which was his second highest total of the season. Despite his efforts he conceded four goals with limited defensive support as Augsburg were reduced to ten men early in the match. His performance prevented an even larger deficit in a challenging away fixture. He will look to bounce back Saturday against Union Berlin in the final game of the season although neither side has anything at stake with both sitting mid-table.