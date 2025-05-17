Finn Dahmen News: Concedes late game-winner
Dahmen registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Union Berlin.
Dahmen was on the wrong end of a game-winning goal Saturday, only making one save while allowing two goals in the loss. This makes it four straight games without a clean sheet to end the season. He ends the campaign starting in all 19 appearances while notching nine clean sheets, 19 goals allowed and 65 saves.
