Finn Dahmen News: Concedes three against Kiel
Dahmen made one save and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Holstein Kiel.
Dahmen saw a rough day in net as Kiel put three past him, only seeing a single save in the loss. This makes it two straight matches since his last clean sheet, with nine in 17 appearances this season. He will hope to make it double-digit clean sheets on the season, although only two matches remain in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now