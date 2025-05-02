Finn Dahmen News: Signs contract extension until 2027

Dahmen has signed a contract extention with Augsburg until 2027, the club announced. "Finn has established himself at a high Bundesliga level this season with convincing performances. With his consistently strong performances, he has played a significant role in our team's defensive stability and successful season. We are therefore very pleased that his contract has been automatically extended and that Finn will continue to be an important part of our team," FCA Sporting Director Marinko Jurendic said.

Dahmen joined Augsburg in the summer of 2023 and has conceded only 10 goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances this season. He has an impressive save percentage of 85 percent and with those numbers he convinced his club to sign him for two more seasons.