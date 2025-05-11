Finn Porath News: Flurry of service off the bench
Porath logged five crosses and two corner kicks in 19 minutes of action Saturday in Holstein Kiel's 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg.
The substitute has proven he can create offense, as he generated two chances in his limited playing time. Porath should have a bigger role next week against Dortmund with Holstein Kiel set to be relegated. The club will likely sit its regular players for evaluation purposes.
