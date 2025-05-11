Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Finn Porath headshot

Finn Porath News: Flurry of service off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Porath logged five crosses and two corner kicks in 19 minutes of action Saturday in Holstein Kiel's 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg.

The substitute has proven he can create offense, as he generated two chances in his limited playing time. Porath should have a bigger role next week against Dortmund with Holstein Kiel set to be relegated. The club will likely sit its regular players for evaluation purposes.

Finn Porath
Holstein Kiel
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now