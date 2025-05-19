Finn Surman News: Repels Seattle attack in draw

Surman generated four tackles (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Surman was a force in the Portland backline Saturday, leading the team with four tackles (one won) and tying a team-high with five clearances over his 90 minutes of play. The central defender made his return to the lineup after being rotated out of the squad in Portland's midweek league matchup that preceded Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle. Overall, Surman has made 13 appearances (13 starts) this season and has played the full 90 minutes in 12 of those appearances.