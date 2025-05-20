Florian Lejeune News: Credited with assist

Lejeune assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Lejeune was credited with the assist in the game-winning goal with a perfect through ball that found Jorge De Frutos, and the winger capped it off with a great finish past Vicente Guaita. Lejeune has been productive despite his center-back role, and even though most of his value comes from what he can do as a defender, he also has two goals and three assists on the season.