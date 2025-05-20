Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Lejeune headshot

Florian Lejeune News: Credited with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Lejeune assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Lejeune was credited with the assist in the game-winning goal with a perfect through ball that found Jorge De Frutos, and the winger capped it off with a great finish past Vicente Guaita. Lejeune has been productive despite his center-back role, and even though most of his value comes from what he can do as a defender, he also has two goals and three assists on the season.

Florian Lejeune
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now