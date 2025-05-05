Florian Lejeune News: Nets only goal

Lejeune scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Lejeune scored the sole goal of the day on Friday, marking his first of the season. He is enjoying another solid year in defense for Rayo Vallecano, averaging approximately 4.8 clearances per match while starting all 33 games played in La Liga.