Florian Lejeune headshot

Florian Lejeune News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lejeune will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Lejeune accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the game against Alaves on March. 29 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Pelayo Fernandez likely replacing him in the central defense for that game.

Florian Lejeune
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
