Florian Lejeune News: Scores goal against Betis

Lejeune scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Betis.

Lejeune doubled his team's lead from a free kick during first-half stoppage time in the draw. He complemented that effort with a season-high seven interceptions, though he also committed the penalty that led to the opponents' equalizer. The goal was his second of the current season, with both of those contributions coming in the last month. Despite playing a highly defensive role, he could have a chance to increase his scoring tally as long as he continues to take direct set pieces.