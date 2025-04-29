Florian Muller News: Holds onto clean sheet

Muller registered one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Muller made just a save while keeping the clean sheet during the win over Wolfsburg on Saturday. Since taking over the net, he's allowed seven goals in the last five Bundesliga appearances, making 10 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Bayer Leverkusen for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.