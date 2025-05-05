Florian Sotoca News: Suspension cleared
Sotoca is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Sotoca has cleared his ban following a straight red card against Auxerre and is now available for the next contest. He has been a regular starter for Lens this season but came off the bench in the last match which raises doubts about whether he will return to the starting XI. Anass Zaroury could see a larger role if he does not.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now