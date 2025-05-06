Fantasy Soccer
Florian Tardieu headshot

Florian Tardieu News: Assists in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Tardieu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Monaco.

Tardieu created Zuriko Davitashvili's equalizer in the second half with his fourth assist in the season. He also co-led his side in chances created (two) during the match. The midfielder logged his 11th start in 22 overall appearances in 2024-25.

