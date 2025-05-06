Florian Tardieu News: Assists in home loss

Tardieu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Monaco.

Tardieu created Zuriko Davitashvili's equalizer in the second half with his fourth assist in the season. He also co-led his side in chances created (two) during the match. The midfielder logged his 11th start in 22 overall appearances in 2024-25.