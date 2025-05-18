Florian Tardieu News: Nets one in loss to Toulouse
Tardieu scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Toulouse.
Tardeui scored Saturday from his only shot on target; he also had two other attempts that were blocked. The midfielder put in a strong shift, also making three clearances, an interception and a tackle. From 24 appearances (13 starts) he has produced two goals and four assists, with two goals and an assist coming from St. Etienne's last three matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now