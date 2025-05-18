Florian Tardieu News: Nets one in loss to Toulouse

Tardieu scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Toulouse.

Tardeui scored Saturday from his only shot on target; he also had two other attempts that were blocked. The midfielder put in a strong shift, also making three clearances, an interception and a tackle. From 24 appearances (13 starts) he has produced two goals and four assists, with two goals and an assist coming from St. Etienne's last three matches.