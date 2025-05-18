Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Tardieu headshot

Florian Tardieu News: Nets one in loss to Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 11:57am

Tardieu scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Toulouse.

Tardeui scored Saturday from his only shot on target; he also had two other attempts that were blocked. The midfielder put in a strong shift, also making three clearances, an interception and a tackle. From 24 appearances (13 starts) he has produced two goals and four assists, with two goals and an assist coming from St. Etienne's last three matches.

Florian Tardieu
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now