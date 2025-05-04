Florian Wirtz News: Scores with lone shot

Wirtz scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing six times inaccurately during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

Wirtz found the back of the net in the 82nd minute scoring Leverkusen's first goal while leading the team with six crosses. The goal was the first goal involvement since February for Wirtz who has combined for three shots, 14 crosses and two chances created in his last three starts.