Florinel Coman Injury: Called up for Venezia game
Coman (Achilles) made Cagliari's squad list to face Venezia on Sunday.
Coman has shaken off some soreness that sidelined him last week and will be an extra option in a pair of offensive roles. He has mostly been utilized off the bench since joining. He has notched one shot (one on target), one key pass, two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in his last four displays (one start).
