Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florinel Coman headshot

Florinel Coman Injury: Called up for Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Coman (Achilles) made Cagliari's squad list to face Venezia on Sunday.

Coman has shaken off some soreness that sidelined him last week and will be an extra option in a pair of offensive roles. He has mostly been utilized off the bench since joining. He has notched one shot (one on target), one key pass, two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in his last four displays (one start).

Florinel Coman
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now