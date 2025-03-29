Florinel Coman Injury: Coming back against Monza

Coman (Achilles) re-joined the rest of the group in practice Friday, Cagliari informed.

Coman has overcome some Achilles soreness during the break and will likely begin on the bench against Monza on Sunday, as he has done in most matches since transferring in January. He has scored once and added three shots (one on target), four tackles and one interception in five showings (one start), drawing five fouls. His return, combined with Zito Luvumbo's (thigh) one could lead to a more offensive formation and impact Nicolas Viola and Mattia Felici's minutes.