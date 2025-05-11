Flynn Downes News: Plays 90 against City

Downes had two tackles (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Downes was once again on the field for the full 90 minutes, registering his fourth straight outing in this spot. He wouldn't see much work in the offense Saturday but was solid in a match where the Saints sat back and defended most of the time, notching one Interception, two tackles and eight clearances.