Folarin Balogun Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Balogun has suffered an ankle injury which made him miss their last contest and will make him miss the final game of the season against Lens as well. He tried to train on Thursday but the pain in his ankle was too strong to keep going. He will aim to be fully fit and available for the pre-season.