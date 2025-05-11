Fantasy Soccer
Fran Beltran headshot

Fran Beltran News: Bags assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Beltran recorded one assist, one shot (not on target) and attempted one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Sevilla.

Beltran aided in Celta Vigo's second goal after whipping in a beautiful cross that found an unmarked Oscar Mingueza at the back post. It was his first goal contribution since scoring in early February and his third overall this season across 31 appearances.

Fran Beltran
Celta Vigo
