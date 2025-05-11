Fran Beltran News: Bags assist in win
Beltran recorded one assist, one shot (not on target) and attempted one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Sevilla.
Beltran aided in Celta Vigo's second goal after whipping in a beautiful cross that found an unmarked Oscar Mingueza at the back post. It was his first goal contribution since scoring in early February and his third overall this season across 31 appearances.
