Fran Beltran News: Joins scoring rout

Beltran scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Beltran was involved in the five-goal thriller Saturday against Betis, recording just his second goal of the season. This will be his fifth campaign in a row as a regular starter for the side as he had logged in 18 starts in 19 appearances in the midfielder, scoring and assisting twice while also recording 28 tackles (19 won) and 21 clearances.