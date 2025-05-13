Fran Vieites Injury: Suffers calf injury in training
Vieites has suffered a muscle discomfort in his left soleus during the Monday training session and is out for the time being, the club announced.
Vieites suffered a calf injury in training on Monday and is out for the time being until further updates of his recovery. His absence will however not impact the starting XI since he has been the backup goalkeeper since mid-January.
