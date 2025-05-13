Fantasy Soccer
Fran Vieites headshot

Fran Vieites Injury: Suffers calf injury in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Vieites has suffered a muscle discomfort in his left soleus during the Monday training session and is out for the time being, the club announced.

Vieites suffered a calf injury in training on Monday and is out for the time being until further updates of his recovery. His absence will however not impact the starting XI since he has been the backup goalkeeper since mid-January.

Fran Vieites
Betis
Fran Vieites
Betis
