Francesco Acerbi News: Last-minute goal to clinch final

Acerbi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

For the 2024-25 Champions League's semifinals, Acerbi has both struggled and excelled. Even though defense is his bread and butter, he is part of a defensive trio responsible for six goals conceded between two legs. Yet for each of them, Acerbi directly contributed to a goal, including the last-minute equalizer he scored from Inter Milan's win Tuesday. Acerbi will enter the 2025 Champions League Final with 47 clearances, 10 interceptions, and six blocks alongside his aforementioned two G/A.