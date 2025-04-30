Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Francesco Acerbi headshot

Francesco Acerbi News: Notches rare assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Acerbi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Barcelona.

Acerbi had plenty of work to handle against Barcelona, but still managed to move forward to find an assist, finding Denzel Dumfries in the 21st minute. This was a rare assist for the defender, with it being his first UCL assist and first UCL goal contribution of the campaign. He also added a tackle, one interception and six clearances in the defense.

Francesco Acerbi
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now