Francesco Acerbi News: Notches rare assist

Acerbi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Barcelona.

Acerbi had plenty of work to handle against Barcelona, but still managed to move forward to find an assist, finding Denzel Dumfries in the 21st minute. This was a rare assist for the defender, with it being his first UCL assist and first UCL goal contribution of the campaign. He also added a tackle, one interception and six clearances in the defense.