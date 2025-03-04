Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Francesco Zampano headshot

Francesco Zampano Injury: On track for Como match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Zampano (illness) returned to full training Tuesday, Venezia announced.

Zampano quickly shook off the flu and will be back with the squad for Saturday's away game versus Como. He has been an unused sub in three of the last four matches he was available for. He has posted five key passes, seven crosses (one accurate), seven tackles and six clearances in his last five appearances.

Francesco Zampano
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now