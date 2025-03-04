Francesco Zampano Injury: On track for Como match
Zampano (illness) returned to full training Tuesday, Venezia announced.
Zampano quickly shook off the flu and will be back with the squad for Saturday's away game versus Como. He has been an unused sub in three of the last four matches he was available for. He has posted five key passes, seven crosses (one accurate), seven tackles and six clearances in his last five appearances.
