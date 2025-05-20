Francis Coquelin News: Finds back of net in win

Coquelin scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Montpellier. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Coquelin scored Nantes' second goal with a long-range bomb that left Dimitry Bertaud helpless. The central midfielder isn't known for being a scoring weapon and only joined Nantes in the final weeks of the season, but he started in three of his six Ligue 1 appearances. Perhaps more importantly, he was able to show he can still compete at a high level in a top European league, which should bode well for his chances of finding a new team for the 2025/26 season if he doesn't remain with Nantes.