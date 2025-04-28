Francis Westfield News: Assist from defense

Westfield assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Wesfield bagged the first assist of Saturday's match when he found Jakob Glesnes in the 15th minute of the contest. This marks his second assist of the season, with those being his only two goal contributions. He continues to see a solid start to the campaign in his first year in a starting role, having earned that spot in eight of his nine appearances.