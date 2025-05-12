Francis Westfield News: Scores great goal versus Crew

Westfield scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Westfield scored a powerful outside-the-box strike into the top right corner of Columbus' goal in the 64th minute, a goal which gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. It marked his first goal of the season, and it came on his first shot on target of the campaign. He also intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.