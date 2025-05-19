Francisco Conceicao News: Productive in Sunday's win

Conceicao recorded four shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Udinese.

Conceicao made his first start since Feb. 23 Sunday and although he was not directly involved in a goal, he had a very productive match. He tied a season high with three chances created, took four shots and whipped in five crosses on the attack, giving him one of his most productive outings of the season. He also won nine duels and three tackles before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Samuel Mbangula.