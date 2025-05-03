Franck Honorat News: Another goal and assist

Honorat scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Hoffenheim.

For a second straight appearance, Honorat logged a goal and an assist. The spring has seen a positive development on his part, considering he has almost doubled his G/A from six to 11 within less than two months. Honorat is only one away from 12 G/A, which he logged last season for Monchengladbach with three goals and nine assists.