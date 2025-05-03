Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franck Honorat headshot

Franck Honorat News: Another goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Honorat scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-4 draw against Hoffenheim.

For a second straight appearance, Honorat logged a goal and an assist. The spring has seen a positive development on his part, considering he has almost doubled his G/A from six to 11 within less than two months. Honorat is only one away from 12 G/A, which he logged last season for Monchengladbach with three goals and nine assists.

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now