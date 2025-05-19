Fantasy Soccer
Franck Honorat headshot

Franck Honorat News: Creates four chances in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Honorat registered one shot (one on goal), four chances created, eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Wolfsburg.

Honorat led Monchengladbach in both chances created and crosses in the home loss. The midfielder also took five of their seven corner kicks. He finished the season with four goals and seven assists in 19 appearances (18 starts).

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
