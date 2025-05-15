Franco Escobar News: Clears suspension
Escobar is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Escobar has cleared his suspension for yellow card accumulation after being sent off against LAFC, with the defender set to return in their next contest. He should return directly to the starting XI in the backline for Saturday's game against Dallas since he has started all of his appearances this season except the season opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now