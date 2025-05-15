Fantasy Soccer
Franco Escobar headshot

Franco Escobar News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Escobar is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Escobar has cleared his suspension for yellow card accumulation after being sent off against LAFC, with the defender set to return in their next contest. He should return directly to the starting XI in the backline for Saturday's game against Dallas since he has started all of his appearances this season except the season opener.

Franco Escobar
Houston Dynamo
