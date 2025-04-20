Franco Escobar News: Contributes in defense and attack

Escobar assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Escobar was a key figure on both ends of the pitch for Houston against Colorado on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the Argentinian international registered one assist, had six touches in the opposition's box, made four clearances, and won his only tackle. Escobar now has two goal contributions this season, both of which have come in Houston's last four matches.