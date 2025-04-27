Franco Escobar News: Productive in win

Escobar recorded one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Escobar achieved a varied output as he added seven duels won to his lone shot and season-high five tackles in this game. It was his ninth consecutive start, and his defensive numbers increased to 28 clearances, 25 tackles, 15 interceptions and three clean sheets during that period. Despite playing in the back line, he has scored one goal and an assist over his last five matchups and could continue to make a difference all around the field if he remains active in upcoming clashes.