Franco Escobar News: Sent off

Escobar was sent off after receiving a double yellow against LAFC. He started all but one match for Houston, scoring and assisting once while collecting 27 tackles (20 won), 32 clearances and 15 interceptions. Daniel Steres could get the call to start at left back for the clash vs Seattle in his absence.