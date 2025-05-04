Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franco Escobar headshot

Franco Escobar News: Sent off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Escobar was sent off after acquiring two yellow cards in the 95th minute of Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club. He had one cross (one accurate) and one chance created before his removal.

Escobar was sent off after receiving a double yellow against LAFC. He started all but one match for Houston, scoring and assisting once while collecting 27 tackles (20 won), 32 clearances and 15 interceptions. Daniel Steres could get the call to start at left back for the clash vs Seattle in his absence.

Franco Escobar
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now