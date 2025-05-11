Franco Escobar News: Still suspended
Escobar will serve another suspension against Minnesota on Wednesday for yellow card accumulation.
Escobar will continue to serve a suspension after serving a suspension against Seattle for his red card. He's collected 21 clearances with 19 tackles and nine interceptions in the last six MLS appearances. Daniel Steres will likely get another call to start at left back against Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now