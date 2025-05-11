Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franco Escobar headshot

Franco Escobar News: Still suspended

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 12:56pm

Escobar will serve another suspension against Minnesota on Wednesday for yellow card accumulation.

Escobar will continue to serve a suspension after serving a suspension against Seattle for his red card. He's collected 21 clearances with 19 tackles and nine interceptions in the last six MLS appearances. Daniel Steres will likely get another call to start at left back against Minnesota.

Franco Escobar
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now