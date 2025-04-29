Frank Anguissa Injury: Avois serious issues

Anguissa took some tests on his injured hip, which revealed a simple bruise that shouldn't prevent him from being available against Lecce on Saturday, Sky Italy relayed.

Anguissa left early and in visible pain against Torino, but his injury isn't severe, and he is expected to be at least an option for the next match. Billy Gilmour or Philip Billing would start if the coach erred on the side of caution and brought him off the bench. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, adding five shots (two on target), two key passes, three crosses (zero accurate) and seven clearances.