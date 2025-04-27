Frank Anguissa Injury: Banged up in Torino game

Anguissa assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created before Sunday's match versus Torino due to an apparent hip injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Anguissa was instrumental on the opening goal with a muscular run and a precise square ball for Scott McTominay but hurt his hip on a tackle with an opponent, falling hard to the ground, and was unable to stay in the game. He will be evaluated ahead of Saturday's away game versus Lecce. The coach picked Philip Billing over Billy Gilmour to replace him in his one.