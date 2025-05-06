Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frank Anguissa headshot

Frank Anguissa News: Muted in Lecce game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Anguissa (hip) had one shot on target, one tackle (zero won), one interception and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Anguissa saw full minutes after getting banged up in the previous game but wasn't too impressive and only put up a mediocre amount of stats across the board. He has registered one tackle in his last four displays (one won), adding shots (one on target), two chances created and seven clearances, scoring and assisting once during such a stretch.

Frank Anguissa
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now