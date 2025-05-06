Frank Anguissa News: Muted in Lecce game

Anguissa (hip) had one shot on target, one tackle (zero won), one interception and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Anguissa saw full minutes after getting banged up in the previous game but wasn't too impressive and only put up a mediocre amount of stats across the board. He has registered one tackle in his last four displays (one won), adding shots (one on target), two chances created and seven clearances, scoring and assisting once during such a stretch.