Frank Feller News: Relaxing debut

Feller made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over Union Berlin.

Feller had a stress-free day in goal as Heidenheim cruised to a victory over Union Berlin. It was the 21 year old's first ever Bundesliga start. He only had to make one save, but it did come from inside his own box. He also made two throws, three recoveries, and kept a clean sheet. The clean sheet was also his first ever for Heidenheim. The regular keeper, Kevin Muller, is reportedly feeling much better after suffering a concussion against Bochum on May 3rd, so it is unknown whether Feller will get the starting nod for Heidenheim's last match of the season against Werder Bremen on Saturday.