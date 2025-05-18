Frank Magri News: Assist in win

Magri assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus St. Etienne.

Magri created the assist Saturday for Joshua King's goal, Toulouse's second. He also placed a shot on target and was subbed after 86 minutes. From 31 appearances (17 starts) the striker has bagged five and created one assist. It had been six matches since he last found the net.