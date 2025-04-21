Fantasy Soccer
Frank Onyeka headshot

Frank Onyeka News: Creates chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Onyeka had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Onyeka created a single chance during Sunday's draw and failed to put a shot on goal throughout the match. The midfielder isn't a major offensive threat, but he does offer something on both sides of the ball. With Augsburg struggling in the attack Onyeka will likely have some limited upside.

Frank Onyeka
FC Augsburg
